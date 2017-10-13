BREAKING NEWS: Police investigating alleged acid attack in Hastings

Police have this evening (Friday, October 13) responded to a reported acid attack in Hastings.

An unknown liquid is reported to have been thrown over two young men, however their whereabouts and the extent of their injuries are unknown at this stage.

The incident was reported at about 7.42pm by a concerned member of the public in Castle Street.

The victims, described as being of mixed race and in their late teens, made off from the scene in the direction of the Old Town prior to police arrival.

It is unknown when or where the alleged attack occurred, and officers are keen to identify those involved to ensure their welfare and to actively pursue any potential criminal activity.

In light of recent events, it is important to stress that this incident is not being treated as terror-related.

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 1137 of 13/10; or in an emergency, dial 999.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.