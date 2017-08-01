BREAKING NEWS: Man found guilty of murdering missing Karl Bunster

A man has today (Tuesday, August 1) been found guilty of the murder of missing Hastings man Karl Bunster.

A jury has found defendant Ben Walton guilty of murder and two counts of perverting the course of justice after a six-week trial at Croydon Crown Court.

Stacey McClymont has been found not guilty of murder but guilty of perverting the course of justice.

Karl Bunster was last seen in Mann Street on December 17, 2015, with police making several appeals for information to help find the 37-year-old.

Full details of the case will emerge once the pair have been sentenced tomorrow morning (Wednesday, August 2).