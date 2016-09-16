Arrest after teen stabbed in Hastings

A teenager has been arrested after another youngster was stabbed in the street in Hastings in an attempted robbery on Wednesday night (September 14).

A group of four men, aged between 18 and 19, were walking along St Mary’s Terrace at about 10.30pm, when they were approached by two men who demanded their possessions.

They refused and a scuffle ensued, during which one of the group – an 18-year-old local man – was stabbed in the leg and torso.

He sustained minor injuries which required hospital treatment.

The suspects then fled the scene empty handed.

An 18-year-old man from Hastings, arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and wounding with intent, has been bailed until November 11, pending further enquiries.

Police are appealing for witnesses, particularly anyone who saw two young men hanging around St Mary’s Terrace or Plynlimmon Road about this time, to contact 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting serial 1703 of 14/09.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

