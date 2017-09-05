Anti-intruder device triggers St Leonards fire alarm

An anti-intruder device triggered a false fire alarm callout to a St Leonards convenience store this week.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) confirmed it had been called to the Spar store on Kings Road at around 10.38pm on Friday (September 1) and for a second time in the early hours of Saturday morning (September 2).

The fire service said both callouts were linked to a Smokecloak device - which causes a cloud of thick mist to fill a room preventing intruders from being able to see - triggering a the store's fire alarm. Firefighters attended on both occasions and found no fire but advised Sussex Police of the cause.

A Sussex Police spokesman confirmed it had received three calls concerning alarms at the same address between 10.45pm on Friday and 12.30am on Saturday, but that there was no indication of anyone having broken into the property.