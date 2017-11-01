Cricket: T20 shirt sponsors on board at Sussex

Sussex Cricket is continuing its partnership with Boundless, the membership organisation which helps civil servants and public sector workers get the most out of their free time.

A new three-year deal will see Boundless sponsor the Sussex Sharks’ T20 Blast shirt for the 2018, 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Boundless began its association with Sussex this year, with the Brighton-based organisation’s logo featuring on the shirts of global stars such as Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills and Luke Wright throughout the 2017 T20 Blast season. At the same time, Sussex members received access to the exclusive events, experiences and offers that Boundless membership provides.

As part of the new deal, Sussex T20 Blast season ticket holders will be eligible for these benefits as well. For the first time, Boundless members will also have the chance to enjoy a range of benefits at Sussex Sharks’ T20 matches.

Reacting to the new deal, Sussex Cricket’s Business Relationship Manager and former player, Tony Cottey said: “We’re thrilled to be continuing our partnership with Boundless for the next three seasons. I know how proud the squad are to wear shirts carrying the logo of an organisation that provides hundreds of jobs in the county and offers its members across the country such fantastic opportunities. The fact that Sussex supporters and Boundless members will both directly benefit from the sponsorship makes this much more than just a shirt deal”.

Carl Fillery, chief executive of Boundless, said: “Following a hugely successful year as Sussex Sharks’ T20 shirt sponsor, we’re thrilled to have renewed our partnership for a further three years. Sussex Cricket is a fantastic club with a great heritage, and we both share the common aim of providing unforgettable experiences for all the family. There may be a little while to wait until the action starts, but we can’t wait until the first ball is bowled next year.”