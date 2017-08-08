Crews tackle St Leonards fire

Firefighters have been called to the scene of a house fire in St Leonards this afternoon (Tuesday).
A spokesman for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said three crews were sent to a property in Charles Road West at around 3.42pm following reports of a fire in the roof space.
The crews, including the aerial lifting platform, used a hose reel jet to tackle the accidental fire.
No injuries reported and the incident was declared safe at 4.09pm.
