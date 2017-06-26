Crews called to St Leonards flat fire

Firefighters were called to a blaze in a St Leonards flat in the early hours of Saturday morning (June 24).

Crews attended the scene, on Pevensey Road, at 5.09am after receiving reports of a fire in a basement flat.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus and main jets to tackle the flames, before isolating the electricity and gas supplies.

An East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said one person was left in the care of the ambulance service.

It is believe the fire was accidental, according to the fire service.

