Crews called to bedroom fire in St Leonards

Firefighters were called to reports of a bedroom fire in St Leonards last night (Sunday, January 15).

Three crews from Hastings and Bexhill attended the house in Etchingham Drive at around 9pm.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus searched the building and used two hose reel jets and foam to tackle the fire. Everyone was accounted for.

A crew from Bexhill was called out earlier in the night, at 5.42pm, to reports of a deliberate fire in the open near Brockley Road, in Bexhill.

Hastings firefighters were sent to a road traffic collision involving a wall and a vehicle in Warrior Square, St Leonards, shortly after 6pm.

Debris from the wall had fallen into the basement and burst a water main. The water supply was isolated by the crew and the vehicle made safe.

