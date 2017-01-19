Creatures of the night in Sussex RSPB special talk

The Hastings RSPB (Royal Society for the Protection of Birds) Local Group welcome Michael Blencowe this evening (Friday January 20). Michael will give an illustrated talk entitled Nocturnal Wildlife of Sussex and Beyond at the Taplin Centre, adjacent to Healey House, near Brittany Road junction with Upper Maze Hill, St Leonards, 7.30pm.

Michael works for the Sussex Wildlife Trust and volunteers for Sussex Butterfly Conservation. He is described as an enthusiastic and inspiring speaker. If you are interested in wildlife this talk is for you. Michael will talk about the birds, mammals and insects to be found in Sussex and elsewhere after dark.

Non members are welcome. Admission £3 includes light refreshment. For more information on the group visit: www.rspb.org/groups/hastings or call 07936 532080.