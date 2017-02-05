Creating magic for hospice

A couple who regularly turn their home into a Winter Wonderland to help St Michael’s Hospice have been praised by hospice staff.

For the past five years, Paul and Rosina Brockington of St Helen’s Park Road, have worked tirelessly to create the stunning display, which features a life-like Father Christmas hologram and a beautiful snow scene with penguins.

The 2016 grand switch on saw hundreds of people; including Home Secretary Amber Rudd, turn out to eagerly await the lights.

In addition to the fantastic lights, visitors were treated to a spectacular firework display from Renegades Pyrotechnics, singing from the Melodians Choir.

Children had the opportunity to meet Elsa and Anna from Frozen, who came along from Party Time Wishes and ride the Santa Express with thanks to Hastings Miniature Railway.

There was also the opportunity to enjoy a delicious barbecue, which had been kindly supplied and manned, free of charge, by Eat@.

Jodie Cornford, Fundraising Team Leader at St Michael’s Hospice said: “We are absolutely delighted to announce the total raised from Christmas 2016 is £9,402.30!

This brings their overall total from the past five years to an incredible £24,481.33.

“We really can’t thank Paul and Rosina enough for their support, hard work and dedication.

“We would also like to thank everyone who has supported the lights, including the Hastings Round Table and everyone who generously donated.”

