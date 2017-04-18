Cracking success for RNLI Easter event

Hastings Lifeboat Station raised just over £770 during a truly cracking Easter Event on Saturday (April 15).

Visitors enjoyed some amazing cakes, tried their luck on the tombola and lucky dip and were treated to some first-rate entertainment from singing group Now and Then.

Easter event at Hastings Lifeboat Station. Sophie North SUS-170415-142424001

Meanwhile younger visitors enjoyed meeting the Easter Bunny and taking part in a hotly-contested Easter Bonnet Competition.

The organisers would like to thank all the volunteers who helped to make the day such a success.

Pictures by Justin Lycett.

Easter event at Hastings Lifeboat Station. SUS-170415-142409001

Easter event at Hastings Lifeboat Station. Singing group Now and Then. SUS-170415-142356001