Cow rescued from river in Hooe

A stricken cow was craned to safety by firefighters after it had become stuck in a river in Hooe this morning.

The Rother Borough command team at East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service tweeted a picture today, Sunday, July 2, with: “Crowborough ARV in action this morning, supporting GW Bexhill. #notjustfires”.

Sussex Fire Control then tweeted: “Thanks to Group Commander @John3Owen for this photo of Crowborough and Bexhill crews rescuing a cow from the river in Hooe this morning.”

