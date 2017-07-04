County’s households urged to avoid costly summer heating mistakes

With the warmer weather, households in Sussex could miss out on significant savings to their fuel bills by failing to correctly prepare their heating system for summer.

That’s the warning from OFTEC, the trade body for oil heating, which has highlighted the five most common mistakes people make with their heating during the hotter months, along with some money saving tips to ensure your budgets go further.

The five most costly mistakes are:

1. Forgetting to adjust timers or turn off individual radiators. Make sure you aren’t heating rooms that are already warm enough when you are not in the house.

2. Turning your boiler off for the whole summer. This can cause the circulating pump and valves to seize up and potentially create a problem when you use it again in winter. Ensure you turn the boiler on for short busts every couple of months.

3. Not having your boiler serviced. Summer is the perfect time to have your heating system checked over by an OFTEC (for oil) or GasSafe (for gas) registered technician as you are less reliant on your boiler if there are any problems.

4. Waiting until winter to purchase heating oil. Oil is currently the cheapest form of heating fuel but prices are typically even lower over summer. You can also avoid the winter rush when the weather turns colder by topping up early.

5. Ignoring your oil tank. Whilst these are normally very reliable, you should still regularly check your tank for any signs of corrosion or leakage.

Malcolm Farrow, from OFTEC, said: “With the weather getting warmer and holiday preparations underway, it might seem an odd time to think about your heating. However, for many households in Sussex, even with the low price of oil, heating is still their biggest expenditure. By avoiding the typical mistakes people make and taking the time to prepare your system during the summer, you can enjoy further savings on your fuel bills.

“The most important step is to have your boiler serviced by an OFTEC (for oil) or GasSafe (for gas) registered technician who can give you peace of mind that the whole system is working correctly and efficiently. If you have an older boiler, you might also wish to consider upgrading to a modern, condensing type, which will help to cut your energy costs even more.”

For more information and advice, visit www.oilsave.org.uk.