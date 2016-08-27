COUNTY NEWS: Warning to Sussex drivers after bridge collapses

Motorists from around Sussex are being advised to avoid using the M20 if travelling to Kent after a bridge collapsed.

Kent Police said that officers were called at 12.10pm today to a report of a bridge collapsing between Junction 4 and Junction 3 on the M20 London-bound.

Police said a lorry collided with a pedestrian bridge which collapsed onto the carriageway below.

Officers are in attendance along with Kent Fire and Rescue Service and South East Coast Ambulance Service.

No people are believed to be trapped in the debris, however one person is believed to have suffered injuries, not reported to be life threatening at this time, Kent Police said.

Police are treating this as a major incident and the M20 has been closed in both directions to allow this incident to be dealt with.

The scene on the M20 between Borough Green and Leybourne in Kent after a lorry hit a foot bridge and it collapsed. Picture: @emmaraphaelx / SWNS.com

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and take an alternative route.

Highways England has said that the road closure will last until at least tomorrow. For the latest updates, click here.

