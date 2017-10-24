COUNTY NEWS: Video - House ‘severely damaged’ by fallen tree

Fire crews were called to reports of a large mature oak tree falling onto an end of a terrace house in Sussex earlier today (October 24).

One fire engine and a technical rescue unit were sent to the house in Poplar Close, Crawley, at 12.30pm and on arrival reported that the house was ‘severely damaged’.

Fire crews were called to reports of the tree earlier today (October 24) Picture: Eddie Howland

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman confirmed a family-of-five were inside the house when the tree fell but there had been no reports of any injuries.

She said: “There are no reported injuries but a family of five have had to leave their home.

“The property next door has been evacuated as a precaution whilst we await the attendance of CBC Building Control Officer.

The Red Cross has also been requested to help.”

