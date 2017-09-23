COUNTY NEWS: Thousands take part in Color Run

Thousands of people took part in a Color Run in Sussex today.

The popular event along Madeira Drive, Brighton, saw more than 6,000 people take part, who walked, skipped and ran around the 5k course in the sunshine, while getting covered in an array of coloured powder.

Picture: Hope and Glory PR

Its fifth event welcomed people of all ages,

A spokesman said: “With spectacular sea views, a brand new Cloud Foam Zone and an abundance of glorious sunshine, runners had every reason to cross the line with a huge smile on their faces.

“Participants were covered head-to-toe in kaleidoscopic coloured powder as they ran through Brighton before eventually crossing the finish line and joining thousands of fellow attendees at the Finish Festival, where the party continued.

“With a live set from DJ’s, MC’s getting the party started and the hotly anticipated mass Color Throws, a multicolour free-for-all where all runners come together to throw coloured powder over each other – it really was a day to remember.”

Marc Webster, senior vice president of Event Operations (Global) and IMG Mass Participation (EMEA), said: “Brighton was a fantastic location for the final leg of this year’s tour, and it was great to see thousands of people turn up to join the fun and experience what The Color Run has to offer.

“With the 2017 event series now coming to a close, we hope to welcome just as many participants who wish to spend their weekends in the brightest, most colourful way next year.”

More information can be found on The Color Run UK Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TheColorRunUK, on twitter by following @TheColorRunUK and on Instagram with @TheColorRunUK.

