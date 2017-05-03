COUNTY NEWS: Sussex festival hunts for UK’s ‘next hottest DJ’

Wild Life festival in Sussex has launched a competition to find the country’s next top DJ – with the winner awarded a Saturday night slot at the festival.

The winner, who will be selected by festival founders Disclosure and Kopparberg, will take to the stage at the festival at Shoreham Airport of Saturday, June 9.

They will perform on the Kopparberg Urban Forest Stage alongside acts such as DJ Zinc, Low Steppa, Kideko, Understate, Wax Worx, DJ Dubl, Mike Panteli, DJ Banenrworx and DJ Carter.

The competition opened yesterday and closes on Monday, May 15.

To enter, post your DJ mix on Twitter using the hashtag #WILDLIFEDJ and @KopparbergUK.

Submissions will be judged and shortlisted by a panel before the winner is selected by Disclosure and Kopparberg UK.

Panel judges include Jennifer Logan and Isabella Cipirska, reporters at the Shoreham Herald.

The pair will judge entries alongside Edwin Gilson, guide editor at The Argus; Stuart Rolt, editor and Henna Malik, music editor of BN1 magazine, Nammie Matthews, editor of The University of Brighton’s student paper The Verse; Fin Evans, producer, DJ, events promoter and current station manager at URF, Sussex University’s student radio station; and Meriam Alnaman, senior marketing manager at KopparbergUK.

Wild Life festival takes place at Shoreham Airport on Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10.

Fatboy Slim and Jess Glynne are set to headline.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.