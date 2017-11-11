COUNTY NEWS: Sussex Cadets honour war heroes atop i360

Sussex cadets paid their respects to our country’s war heroes in a special ceremony atop the i360 tower.

As the country fell silent to mark Armistice at 11am today, 65 cadets from the Sussex Army Cadet Force, veterans and military personnel observed the two-minute silence at 450ft above Brighton in the British Airways i360 pod.

Picture: British Airways i360 / Kevin Meredith

British Airways i360 is the world’s tallest moving observation tower, rising from ground level to 450ft, and was designed by the creators of the London Eye. The tower will be lit red this evening, in an additional act of remembrance.

The cadets were joined by Senior Midshipman Harrison Kerr, Midshipman Jamie Ward and Midshipman Alex Jackson from Sussex University Royal Navy Unit and Paul Hull, a veteran from the Royal Engineers Bomb Disposal Association.

Picture: British Airways i360 / Kevin Meredith

Picture: British Airways i360 / Kevin Meredith