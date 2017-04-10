COUNTY NEWS: Readers name digger stuck in the sea

Readers concerned about a lonely digger that became stuck in the sea last week have given it a name.

Thousands responded to our call to give the digger a name last week, and we can now announce the winner of our (unofficial) naming poll.

The 80-tonne elevator excavator became stranded off Worthing Beach while working on the Rampion Offshore Wind Farm on Tuesday.

It was neck-and-neck for most of the way, but we can confirm that the most popular name for the digger was ‘Moby Dig’ with 39 per cent of the vote.

Moby Dig came in just ahead of the obligatory ‘Digger McDigface’, which had 37 per cent of the vote.

Overall, more than 2,800 people got involved, with hundreds of comments on our Facebook pages with alternative names.