County news: Prime Minister praises ‘amazing work’ of Sussex children’s charity

A Sussex charity has been praised by the Prime Minister as it celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Rockinghorse, the fundraising arm of the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital in Brighton, was founded by the late Dr Trevor Mann back in 1967, and the charity received a letter of best wishes from Theresa May to mark its Golden Jubilee year.

In the letter, The Prime Minister highlights the good work of the charity. She said: “I am always impressed by the amazing work of local charities and community groups who work tirelessly to support the needs of local people. Responding to the challenges of supporting some of the most vulnerable children and adults in our society is not something that the government can do alone.

“For a charity to have been supporting the children of Sussex for 50 years is a superb achievement and something of which the entire community should be incredibly proud. I would like to congratulate the Rockinghorse Children’s Charity on reaching its Golden Jubilee and I send my best wishes for the next 50 years.”

Ryan Heal, chief executive of Rockinghorse, said: “We are overwhelmed to receive such a wonderful letter of support from The Prime Minister herself, Theresa May. It is such an honour for the charity to be recognised in this way at such a prominent time in its history.

“I speak on behalf of the whole team at Rockinghorse when I say how excited we are to have launched our 50th year fundraising appeal – a time for celebration and continuing to make a real impact of the lives of local children right here in Sussex.”

The charity has launched its 50th year fundraising appeal; Sussex Giving for Sussex Children, aiming to provide £500,000 worth of funding to be split between 10 children’s centres and paediatric services in Sussex to help them improve, refurbish, and develop their environment for the young people benefiting from their work.

Those benefiting from the appeal are; The Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital, the Trevor Mann Baby Unit (located within the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton), the Special Care Baby Unit (based within the Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath), Bluefin Ward at Worthing Hospital, Chailey Heritage Foundation (in Lewes), Chalkhill Child and Adolescent Mental Health Unit (in Haywards Heath), Finches Short Breaks Centre (in Burgess Hill), The Bungalow (in Eastbourne), Tudor House (in Brighton) and The Connor Saunders Foundation (based in Brighton).

To find out more about the charity’s 50th year projects, and how you can get involved, visit: rockinghorse.org.uk