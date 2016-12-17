COUNTY NEWS: Olly Murs heading to Sussex

To say Olly Murs is excited about touring in 2017 is probably an understatement.

“I can’t wait to come back to Sussex and meet all my fans,” says Olly.

“The Sussex County Cricket Ground is just a fantastic venue and hopefully the weather will be ok for all the outside gigs.

“I didn’t tour this year as I was focussing on the album, but I hope people who can’t make the arena dates will come to the summer shows.”

Next year sees Olly go on a 23 date UK arena tour in the spring followed by summer dates playing a number of racecourses, crickets grounds and even an open air theatre.

“I want the summer tour to have a festival feel to it,” he explains.

“I hope people come and just have a good time singing and dancing, I want it to feel quite chilled out.”

Rehearsals for the tours start in February, with Olly hitting the road for the arena tour in March and April.

“I usually play Brighton on the arena tours but we didn’t add anything this time which is a shame but I’m looking forward to coming to Sussex for the outdoors gigs,” says Olly.

For anyone planning on heading to both tours Olly says that each one will be different.

“I am planning on mixing up the set lists,” he explains.

“But I will give fans a mix of the songs they love such as the classics from my other albums, as well as the new album plus covers of songs I just love to sing.

“It will also make a difference as the arenas are inside you always get a different feel.

“I just want to put on a really good show for everyone.”

As for the songs that are sure to get the crowd excited, Olly says he loves performing Dance With Me Tonight.

“Fans still love that song,” he adds.

“People just love dancing to it.

“Plus people seem to really enjoy one of my newer ones Kiss Me, it is a little bit sexy and cheeky I just love singing it for them.”

Olly’s fourth album ‘24 HRS’ was released last month heading straight to number one.

Since he shot to fame in 2009 Olly has recorded four multi-platinum albums, produced four number one singles with total record sales exceeding ten million.

He is fast becoming the most successful solo artist ever to come from the X Factor and Olly admits that he never takes anything for granted.

“I didn’t have a clue when I auditioned for the X Factor what would happen,” he says.

“The first year was such a whirlwind that I just rode the wave really.

“I am just overwhelmed by the continued success I have been having and it makes it all the more sweeter when I go on tour and meet the fans.

“It has been a great seven years.”

Olly plays the 1st Central County Ground in Hove on Sunday, July 16, 2017

Tickets are on sale now and for the Hove date are priced at £39.50 (plus booking fee) for general admission and £55 (plus booking fee) for the platinum enclosure.

All tickets are standing.

For disabled tickets contact the venue www.sussexcricket.co.uk

For more information visit - www.ollymurs.com www.ticketmaster.co.uk www.ihgtickets.com