COUNTY NEWS: Murder suspect Lord Lucan ‘found working as a parish councillor’

The disappearance of Lord Lucan – a mystery which has captivated the country for decades – has finally been ‘solved’ after he appeared to have been elected on to a parish council in Sussex.

John Bingham, 7th Earl of Lucan, referred to as Lord Lucan, vanished in 1974 after being suspected of murdering his children’s nanny, Sandra Rivett.

He has never been seen since despite hundreds of unsubstantiated sightings.

However, the famous black and white photograph of the moustachioed peer has now appeared in a parish magazine announcing three newly elected members of Bersted Parish Council, near Bognor Regis.

The latest edition of Bersted in Focus, states: “We’re pleased to introduce our three new councillors who gallantly responded to the appeal for volunteers.

“Paul Ralph is a retired lawyer, Trevor Marshall is a former soldier, caterer and IT project manager and Keir Greenway works as a finance assistant.”

The infamous Lord Lucan photo is underneath, captioned Paul, alongside two colour portrait photos captioned Keir and Trevor.

The ‘amazing revelation’ was spotted by North Bersted cartoonist Mike Jupp who posted on Facebook: “LORD LUCAN IS ALIVE...AND WORKING IN NORTH BERSTED.”

Mike wrote: “Sensationally!.. Page 35 reveals that John Bingham, aka the 7th Earl of Lucan (wanted for murder and missing since 1974) is now a newly elected Bersted Parish Councillor. Lord Lucan is described as ‘a retired lawyer’ using the alias, ‘Paul Ralph’.”

Mike, rather tongue-in-cheek, asks if the appearance is a ‘cock-up or the truth’.

Lord Lucan was last seen at a friend’s house in Uckfield after alledgedly killing his children’s nanny and injuring his wife over a custody battle. A death certificate was issued in 2016.

Rather than ending one of the most scandalous mysteries of the past 50 years, it was ‘supposed to be a harmless joke’, the Bersted Parish Council’s clerk said.

