COUNTY NEWS: Met Office issues ice alert

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of ice for the South East.

The warning was sent at 11am today, and is valid from Friday, January 13 at 4pm to midday on Saturday, January 14.

The Met Office has advised members of the public that they should plan ahead with their journeys and think about possible travel delays, or the disruption of day-to-day activities.

