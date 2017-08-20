COUNTY NEWS: Man arrested after seven-hour police siege

A man has been arrested by Sussex Police after a seven-hour siege.

Sussex Police were called to the scene at a flat in Garrick Road, Worthing at 3.40pm on Saturday (August 19) where a man was reported to be causing a disturbance.

A man has been arrested after an incident at a Worthing home. Photo by Eddie Mitchell SUS-170820-090545001

When they arrived the man in the flat threatened them and himself if they came into the flat.

A cordon was placed around the flat and officers began negotiating with him. At around 10.50pm the man was arrested, police say.

Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Carr said: “Thankfully no-one was hurt and we’d like to thank the people who live in the area for their patience while we were on scene and speaking with the man. A 30-year-old man has been arrested for a public order offence and remains in custody.”

Photos by Eddie Mitchell.