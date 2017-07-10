COUNTY NEWS: Gatwick Airport records ‘busiest-ever’ June

Gatwick Airport has surpassed 45 million annual passengers with its ‘busiest-ever’ June.

In a statement issued today (Monday) it revealed California, Keflavik and Costa Rica were among the ‘biggest growing summer holiday destinations’.

June’s figures provide an insight into where Brits are choosing to spend their breaks, with places including Keflavik, Iceland (+37.3 per cent), Bermuda (+30.6 per cent), San Jose, Costa Rica (+29.0 per cent) also making the list.

CEO Stewart Wingate, said it showed that ‘Gatwick continues to demonstrate its vital role in bringing Britain and the world closer together’.

He highlighted that Gatwick is ‘the only airport in the world’s top 20 for passenger growth that has a single runway’ and stated: “We continue to the offer the UK a financeable and deliverable second runway scheme which we stand ready to deliver should the Government give us the go ahead.”

Mr Wingate said the airport is now ‘gearing up’ for the ‘busiest summer yet’ with developments on land including a new Jamie Oliver restaurant.

The figures for June are the 52nd consecutive monthly rise for Gatwick Airport’s passenger numbers, with 4.4 million passengers travelling through the airport – an increase of 5.6 per cent on the same month last year – bringing the airport’s annual passenger total to a new record of 45.1 million.

The trend shows no sign of slowing either, with the airport recently announcing new routes to Seattle, Austin, Denver and Chicago all from Norwegian Air Shuttle. Meanwhile, China Airlines will start a four times weekly service to Taipei from December 2017.

