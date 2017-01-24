COUNTY NEWS: Fatboy Slim and Jess Glynne to headline Sussex festival

Wild Life festival is set to return to Sussex this June for the third year.

The event, which was started by Disclosure and Rudimental in 2015, will take place on Friday, June 9 and Saturday June, 10 at Shoreham airport.

Wild Life festival 2016

It promises to bring revellers ‘the very best of an eclectic mix of dance, pop, indie, hip-hop and more.’

One of the first headliners has been announced as Brighton’s Fatboy Slim, winner of ten MTV VMA’s and two BRIT awards.

More than 35,000 people attended the event last year.

Fatboy Slim said: “I always try to do something big in Brighton and I’m delighted to be included in this year’s WILD LIFE Festival after watching it grow literally on my doorstep.

“It’s the only festival I can walk to and hear from my house!”

Grammy Award-winning Jess Glynne, who has five UK number one singles, will also take to the stage.

Other confirmed acts include DJ and producer Eric Prydz, artist and rapper Wiley, four-time BRIT Award nominated George Ezra and Sussex-born winner of the 2017 BRITs Critic’s Choice Award Rag’n’Bone Man.

Barcelona’s elrow will bring an immersive Brazilian jungle themed party to the festival called Sambodromo de Brasil.

Steve Walton, SJM Concerts Event Manager, said: “There are some very exciting changes this year.

“Due to an overwhelming response from our post event research and feedback, WILD LIFE is moving to a Friday and Saturday.

“With a 1am finish both nights the festival moves into a new sphere that very few events offer, allowing us an increased the number of stages for a broader spectrum of music.

“Jess Glynne opened our inaugural festival, so to have her back as one of our headliners is going to be really special.

“Her career so far has been phenomenal.

“We are particularly pleased to welcome Fatboy Slim to WILD LIFE who will be playing his first outdoor hometown set since 2015 and will be bringing his world renowned show with him.

“We can’t wait to come back this June with a huge variety of artists once again.”

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am on www.wildlifefestival.com

