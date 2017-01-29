COUNTY NEWS: Driver taken to hospital after car crashes through wall

A driver has been taken to hospital after a car crashed through a garden wall.

Emergency services attended the collision in Lismore Crescent, Crawley, at about 10.40am.

On Twitter Sussex Roads Police said two homes had been damaged during the collision.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said no damage was reported to either of the buildings but part of a front garden wall was knocked down.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital for a check over, the spokesman added.

The fire service also attended. Crews said building inspectors from Crawley Borough Council had been called to assess the damage.

