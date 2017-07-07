COUNTY NEWS: Cricket enthusiasts set for Red Bull go-kart challenge

A group of friends are the only team in the county to make it into this year’s Red Bull soapbox race.

Ivor Vazquez, Lee Calcott, Barney White and Andy Hudson will be putting their cricket bat shaped go-kart to the test this Sunday (July 9) at the bonkers event in Alexandra Palace, London.

Ivor Vazquez (50) and Lee Calcott (35) in their cricket bat go-kart that they have been making at home for months to take part in th Red Bull soapbox go kart race (Photo by Jon Rigby)

“It’s taken over my life!” said carpenter and designated driver Ivor, who’s spent every night for months on the project.

The team will be dressed as cricket great WG Grace while one member will be accessorised with bandages and crutches to pay homage to a friend who could not take part after an accident.

They will be competing against teams of engineers in the challenge which sees enthusiasts race outrageous home-made karts in a downhill hurtle.

The Eastbourne-based team hopes to ‘instill some good old Victorian values to these hectic times’. They plan to do this by holding a tea party before driving their cricket bat over the race’s jumps at speed.

Ivor, who says he will be happy if they make it to the start, said, “My family inspired me to do this, particularly my son who suggested it. I thought, I’m going to be 50 this year. Why not do something silly?”

For more information about the team, called The Bearded Bat, visit www.redbullsoapboxrace.com