COUNTY NEWS: Burst water main near Crowborough

People are being warned water supply may be impacted today as urgent work is carried out to fix a ‘gushing leak’ at a main near Crowborough.

A spokesman for South East Water confirmed technicians are currently working on the four-inch burst on the main at A26 Beacon Road.

They added: “We are looking to put in three-way traffic lights.”

This story will be updated as the incident continues.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.