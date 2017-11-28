Councillor cleans up James bacon gets hands-on in the community

Hastings councillor James Bacon got his hands dirty shadowing workers from Optivo recently.
He said: “I came away with a fresh pair of eyes and understanding. I would like to thank the whole team for what they do in our local communities.
“I was really impressed with the work and positive attitude everyone displayed. I was appalled to see the graffiti, litter and drug paraphernalia that had appeared in The Bourne, however, I was pleased to see it being dealt with and honoured to have completed some graffiti cleansing.” Daniel Colvin-Morgan, from Optivo, said: “It was fantastic and refreshing to have a councillor take the time and show interest in what we do, Our staff on the ground were pleased Cllr Bacon was willing to get his hands dirty to get a full understanding of what they do and why it is so important to residents.”
