Council urges people to have a say on library consultation

Members of the public are being encouraged to have a say on proposals which could see the closure of Ore Library.

The 12-week consultation was agreed by East Sussex County Council’s cabinet and began on September 21.

Cllr Bill Bentley, lead member for communities, said: “The strategy represents a pivotal moment for the service, setting out our approach to provide a modern, sustainable library service for the future.

“These proposals represent a change in the way we invest in and deliver the service, focussing more acutely on need than before, but ensuring that the service remains highly accessible across East Sussex.

He added: “It is important to stress that no decisions have been made, and I would encourage as many people as possible – whether they are library members or not – to tell us what they think during the consultation period.”

The proposals, which would save the authority £653,000, include closer working with other council departments to provide additional support through outreach work where the need is greatest.

A shift towards greater use of the online service and a 40 per cent fall in people using library buildings over the past decade have also prompted plans for greater investment in the county’s eLibrary

To achieve this, the plans propose closing seven of the current 24 library buildings, including Ore, and no longer providing a mobile library service. However, the county council is keen to explore whether there is interest in these libraries staying open if they can be wholly operated or funded by the community.

Cllr Bentley added: “Closing library buildings is not a decision we would take lightly so we will thoroughly consider any alternative, realistic and cost-effective proposals put forward during the consultation process.”

The consultation will run until Thursday, December 14. Visit https://consultation.eastsussex.gov.uk/economy-transport-environment/draft-strategy/.