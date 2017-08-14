Council seeking Independent Persons for Standards Board

Hastings Borough Council is looking for two Independent Persons to support the work of its Standards Committee.

The Localism Act 2011 created a new standards regime for local authorities, under which the council remains under a duty to promote and maintain high standards of conduct by its councillors. The Act requires the council to appoint “Independent Persons” to support it in dealing with complaints that a councillor may have breached the Code of Conduct.

The Independent Persons views may be sought by a councillor against whom a complaint has been made. Their view will also be sought as to whether an allegation should be investigated. The Independent Person will be asked to attend hearings if necessary.

It is essential Independent Persons maintain high standards of impartiality and that they are independent of any political party and of local government. Experience of committee work, particularly the work of the current standards committee, and an interest in probity and ethical issues, are highly desirable.

The Independent Person also has a role to play in any disciplinary hearing of any of the council’s statutory officers.

For an informal discussion about the role of the Independent Person, contact Chris Barkshire-Jones, chief legal officer and monitoring officer on 01424 451731 or email cbarkshire-jones@hastings.gov.uk.

The closing date for receipt of applications, which should be in the form of a CV, is September 18, 2017. Interviews will be held on the mornings of September 26 and 27. Successful applicants will take up their posts from November 1, 2017. CVs should be sent to Hastings Borough Council, Muriel Matters House, Breeds Place, Hastings, TN34 3UY, marked for the attention of Chris Barkshire-Jones or Kirsty Cameron.