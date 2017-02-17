Council pledges to support young people in care

Council leaders from all parties in East Sussex have joined forces to show their commitment to children and young people in care.

Leaders of all six political groups on East Sussex County Council signed a pledge outlining what looked-after children and young people moving from care into adult life are entitled to expect.

The pledge was also signed by young people from East Sussex Children in Care Council, which represents looked-after children, in a ceremony at County Hall.

Cllr Sylvia Tidy, East Sussex County Council lead member for children and families, said: “Our responsibility to children in care goes beyond providing them with a safe and loving home. It’s vital that they are able to live healthy, active lives and receive the support they need to develop into happy, well-rounded, confident adults.”

In the pledge, the council promises:

• To help children find the best available home, where they feel safe, cared about and treated well, for as long as it is needed.

• To help children stay in touch with their family and friends, where it is safe and appropriate.

• To encourage children to stay fit and healthy, follow their hobbies and interests, have fun and explore the opportunity to take part in volunteering.

• To help them do the best they possibly can at school or in further education, training and employment.

• To ensure children have a social worker who will get to know them well, keep in contact and listen to what they say.

• To give them all the support and help they need to make a success of moving on from care to adult life.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.