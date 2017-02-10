Council launches campaign to tackle litter in town’s streets

Hastings Borough Council has launched a new street litter campaign, targeting hot spot areas in the town.

“Litter in a public place is unsightly, dangerous and above all, an offence,” said Cllr Warren Davies, the council’s lead member for the environment.

“We know residents in Hastings want to live in a clean and healthy environment but there are a few that have no regard for the cleanliness of the town and willingly drop litter creating unpleasant dirty areas for all.

“Litter ranges in size from a single sweet wrapper or cigarette butt, to a bin bag full of rubbish. If a person drops, throws, deposits or leaves anything that causes defacement in a public place, they are committing a littering offence. Our new campaign aims to remind people littering is an offence which carries hefty fines; the average fine for littering in Hastings is £75, but can be as much as £2,500 and we will prosecute offenders.

“Our new campaign will be targeting hot spot areas in the town and we are looking for help from residents to provide information so that patrols can be co-ordinated to catch offenders. If you see it, report it via our self-service system MyHastings, it only takes a minute and will help us to catch offenders and prosecute. Let’s work together and put an end to street litter in Hastings.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.