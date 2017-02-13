Council issues fixed penalty notices for dog and litter offences

Hastings Borough Council is cracking down hard on those that litter and commit dog related offences in the town.

“In the last week, our warden service has issued fixed penalty notices (FPNs) in a number of areas in the town including Chiltern Drive, Kenilworth Road, St Leonards Gardens, Warrior Square, Queens Road and Breeds Place,” said Cllr Warren Davies, the council’s lead member for environment.

He added: “This in part is due to the overwhelming feedback we have received from residents in response to our new dog foul and litter campaign; the response has been excellent and we want to encourage more people to report the few that persist in making our streets unpleasant for all.

“I’d like to thank the majority of people who are considerate and dispose of litter in a responsible way and to those that have been giving us information; we will follow up on this information and prosecute people that flout the law.”

The council’s new scheme asks residents to report litter and dog foul and associated issues via their self-service system MyHastings.

To report dog foul, litter and so much more visit my.hastings.gov.uk.

