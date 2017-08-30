Could you walk the 80 mile London to Hastings line? This group did....

Keen walkers have the opportunity to join the last stage of an 80 mile ‘Palfrywalk’ from Battle to Hastings this Saturday (September 2),.

Palfrywalks is the brainchild of Ralph Palfrey. Ten years ago, Ralph, grandson of the late John Whicker (who was a local businessman and Hastings town councillor) led a series of public walks for people in the Bromley area. The walks began from the site of the original Charing Cross in Trafalgar Square to Hastings by a mainly off-road walks series which he devised and which passed every station on the connecting railway line.

Ralph, once a keen walker and mountaineer, is now bed-bound with several life-threating conditions, but says his walking companions led a further public walks series to Hastings this year. “Collectively participants have walked over 3000 miles,” he said. “On arrival at Hastings seafront last Saturday those who had completed the entire 80 miles in nine stages were presented with a certificate by organiser Anne Scott.”

The final stage from Battle to Hastings will be repeated this Saturday, meeting at Battle Station at 11.45am, and participants are invited to take a picnic lunch.

After the walk there will be an optional group meal at the ‘Seagull’, Hastings Old Town.

Individual walkers and organised groups who may wish to follow in their footsteps to or from London can download a detailed route description and large scale maps from the website: https://ralphpalfreywalks.wordpress.com

For further information call Ralph on 020 8460 7215.