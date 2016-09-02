Cooker fire and burning timber in St Leonards

Firefighters have had a busy few days with cookers, gorse and structural timber on fire in St Leonards.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service crews from The Ridge and Bohemia Road stations were called to an address on The Ridge following reports of smoke at around 7.25pm last night (Thursday, September 1).

There was a small fire in structural timber in a building so the fire crews spent time cutting away to ensure the fire was out.

On Wednesday night (August 31), firefighters from Bohemia Road used a hose reel jet to put out a fire in the open on the same road at about 10pm.

Approximately 10sqm of gorse and undergrowth was alight.

Then at around 10.30pm, crews from Bohemia Road ventilated a property in Stonehouse Drive, St Leonards, after a cooker fire.

