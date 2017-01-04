Convicted Hastings attacker wanted on prison recall

A man convicted of assaulting three people is wanted by police on recall to prison and is believed to be in the Hastings area.

Mark Low is wanted after breaching the terms of his release licence.

The 29-year-old man was arrested in September 2015 for assaulting three people and sentenced to 20 months for common assault and two counts of causing actual bodily harm.

Low is described at white, 5’11’ of muscular build and has a large tattoo of a flower on the side of his neck.

Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts should email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk, visit www.sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal or call 101 quoting serial 975 of 28/12.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

