Conquest Friends to host concert

The Friends of the Conquest Hospital are planning a number of high-profile events to raise money over the coming months.

The first will be a special concert on Saturday, February 4 at the Hastings Centre on The Ridge, across the road from the Conquest.

It will feature well-known local jazz pianist Mike Hatchard, who is often to be heard playing the grand piano in the foyer of the hospital, virtuoso base guitarist Chris Barrett and Hugh Alexander on drums.

They will be playing pieces by a number of classical composers including Bach, Beethoven, Chopin, Schumann, Grieg, Ravel, Debussy and Schubert, but jazzed up a little to make them sound very different.

The concert will start at 7.30pm. Tickets costs just £10 and are available from either the Hastings Centre (01424 753322) on The Ridge or from the Friends of the Conquest shop in the foyer of the hospital.

Visit www.conquestlof.org.uk for more details.

