Concerns for missing St Leonards man

Police are appealing for help to find a missing St Leonards man.

Police say 46-year-old Lee Fowle has been missing from St Leonards since Monday (November 13) and it is believed he may be either homeless or else staying with friends in the area.

Attempts to contact Mr Fowle on his mobile phone have failed and officers are now appealing for him - or anyone who may know of his whereabouts - to get in touch.

Mr Fowle is described as white, 5ft 5in, thin with short grey hair. He has two diamond ear-piercings in his left ear and was last seen wearing a hat and a stone or light grey coloured Timberland jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 1018 of 13/11.