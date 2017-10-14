Concern for missing St Leonards teenager

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing 16-year-old from St Leonards.

Blake Murdoch was last seen in the town just before 4pm on Friday (13 October), a police spokesman said.

Police and his family are concerned for his welfare.

Blake is described by police as white, about 5ft 9ins, of slim build, with short ginger hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey Adidas jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms and grey Nike trainers, police said.

He also had bruising around both eyes and swollen lips, according to police.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 614 of 13/10.