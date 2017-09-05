Concern for missing St Leonards man

Police are concerned for the welfare of missing man George Bond from St Leonards.

George, 27, was reported missing last Wednesday (August 30) but has not been seen since last Sunday (August 27), in the St Leonards area.

He is 5ft 7ins tall, of stocky build, with short blond hair, brown eyes and a beard.

It is believed he may still be in the Hastings area or he could have travelled to London, in particular the Westminster area.

Anyone with information about George can report online or call 101, quoting reference 960 of 30/08.

