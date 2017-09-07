Concern for missing Hastings man

Police are concerned for the welfare of Dene Brazil from Hastings, who has been missing since Tuesday (September 5).

Dene, 51, was last seen walking along the seafront near Warrior Square, St Leonards, at around 4.30pm on Monday (September 4).

He is described as 5ft 8ins, of slim build and with a shaved bald head.

Dene would normally wear blue jeans and a jacket.

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 1454 of 05/09.

