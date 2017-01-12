Complaints as rail replacement buses turn up early

Passengers travelling from Hastings Station on Monday (January 9) complained after rail replacement buses turned up a day early.

There were reports that the buses, drafted in ready for the train drivers’ strike on Tuesday, blocked access for local bus services at the front of the station.

A spokesperson for Southern said: “There was a temporary issue at Hastings Station on Monday with bus operators undertaking dry runs to ensure everything was in place for this week’s ASLEF strikes.

“The number of buses trying to use the forecourt did cause some problems during the morning peak, but we quickly remedied this by adding a second bus controller and arranging for half the buses to be kept off-site until needed.

“By introducing these bus links we have been able to keep at least some of our passengers, who have no option but to travel, moving.

“We apologise to any residents who were inconvenienced on Monday.”

