Competition for crazy golf maths lesson in Hastings

World Maths Day is celebrated next week (October 15) and Hastings Adventure Golf is running a competition offering Hastings schools the chance to win a practical maths lesson for an entire class at the famous crazy golf attraction.

World Maths Day is one of the world’s largest global educational events aimed at lifting numeracy standards in a fun and meaningful way. It is also celebrated on the first Wednesday in March.

Kate Richards, manager at Hastings Adventure Golf and former maths teacher, said: “We’ve developed a range of maths lessons for primary and secondary curriculums complete with worksheets and key learning points that turn the game of crazy golf into a practical maths learning experience. Demonstrating maths in a practical way is often the key to their learning success. So to celebrate World Maths Day we are giving schools the chance to win this great learning opportunity. It’s also a ready-made, planned lesson - so teachers won’t have any prep work!”

Areas of the curriculum include, geometry, basic operations, fractions and percentages, measurement and distance.

Pupils and teachers can enter.

To enter email: kate@adventuregolf.co.uk saying why your class (max 33 pupils) deserves to win the lesson at Hastings Adventure Golf.