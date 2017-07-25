Community litter pick for Old Town

ld Town councillor James Bacon is organising another community litter pick on Sunday July 30 to make the Old Town look good for Carnival Week.

Volunteers can meet Cllr Bacon at the junction of Harold Road and The Bourne, opposite the Ghost of Dunkirk lifeboat.

He said: “If you wish to wear a costume to liven-up the clean-up there will be a certificate for the best one.”

Sixteen volunteers tuned out for the last community litter pick and were supplied with litter picking devices by Hastings Foreshore Trust.

Cllr Bacon said: “It was a good attendance, with people of all ages taking part and lots of rubbish was collected.”

Cllr Bacon is also organising an Old Hastings Foodbank Collection.

This will take place on Saturday August 5 at Butlers Gap in George Street.

Cllr Bacon and Cllr Poole will be there from 9am - 11.30am to receive any food donations.

Hastings Foodbank is a project founded by local churches and community groups, working together towards stopping hunger in our local area.

Volunteers sort food to check that it’s in date and pack it into boxes ready to be given to people in need.

Cllr Bacon said: “Donations would be really appreciated.”

For more details on either contact Cllr Bacon on 07973 410754.

