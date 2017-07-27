Colourful carnival parade forms part of traditional Lammas event

The turning of the seasons will be celebrated when the annual Lammas Festival takes place in Eastbourne this weekend.

The two day event, which celebrates the coming harvest, sees Morris dancers performing in Eastbourne town centre, from 10am, and a colourful parade of costumed characters, giants and drummers processing from the pier to the Western Lawns.

The Lawns is the venue for live music and Morris dancing and more entertainment.

There will be a wide variety of food and craft stalls, demonstrations from Sussex Pole-lathe turners and other woodworkers, plus children’s entertainment from face-painting and story-telling to Mouse Town and a bouncy castle.

There is a beer tent with ale from local brewers 1648, who have brewed a Lammas Ale for the occasion.

Saturday’s Carnival Parade at 12 noon promises to be spectacular. The figure of John Barleycorn represents the harvest and will lead morris dancers, drummers and festival-goers along the prom.

Sunday ends with a Ceilidh led by The Moonlighters which is a chance to kick your shoes off, grab a likely partner and dance on the grass!

The festival is free and run entirely by volunteers. It raises money for the R.N.L.I. Please give generously throughout the weekend.

Hunters Moon will perform the John Barleycorn dance as part of a ritual to give thanks for the harvest at 5.30 on the Saturday. Visitors of all faiths or none are welcome to join in our celebration. The fun starts at 11am both days.