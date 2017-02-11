College recruitment campaign with ‘inspiration at its heart’

Hastings Military Preparation College is part of a new recruitment campaign targeting young people in the town.

The campaign aims to recruit 16 to 19-year-old military hopefuls to the free-to-attend college, helping them to build self-confidence, life skills and physical fitness.

Military Preparation College (MPCT) is a Government-funded training provider that uses military principles to support the personal development of teenage learners.

The centre ultimately helps its young hopefuls to move towards the next stage of their lives, whether that be a career in the Armed Forces, or moving on to further education or employment.

Huw Lewis MBE, managing director of the MPCT, said: “We are deeply passionate about inspiring young people to be the very best versions of themselves they can be.

“We have one key focus: creating environments in which young people from all backgrounds can engage in education, build their personal skills and be challenged – day in and day out. Each of us learn in different ways, and that’s why our ‘active learning’ curriculum places a big emphasis on physical training and outdoor exercise, alongside more traditional classroom-based learning.”

The reasoning for the launch came as a result of a Prince’s Trust survey this year that found young people’s confidence at their lowest for eight years.

The survey also found that 58 per cent of 16 to 25 year olds covered were fearful about their futures.

The focus of the promotional campaign is the hashtag #BEINSPIRED, with the goal of empowering young people.

Mr Lewis MBE added: “Your past does not have to determine your future, and big achievement begins with a single step in the right direction.”

The MPCT is based at the Hastings TA Centre on Cinque Ports Way in St Leonards.

It welcomes applications and enquiries from both prospective learners and parents and guardians.

Information sessions are held every Thursday from 10am - 12noon and 2pm - 4pm. Those interested in finding out more can visit www.mpct.co.uk or call 08442 438438.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.