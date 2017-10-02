College hosts a bake-off challenge to raise funds for Macmillan Relief

Staff from Sussex Coast College Hastings baked cakes to support the Macmillan coffee morning last Friday and with help from Hastings Direct, raised £500 for the charity.

Twelve entrants whisked up a variety of beautiful cakes including cupcakes, brownies, Rice Krispy cakes, rainbow cakes, and candy topped cakes

To add a sprinkling of fun to the proceedings, a panel of judges rated each of the cakes on their appearance, texture and taste to decide a winner. After much deliberation, and quite a few mouthfuls, the judges eventually decided on a winner, a runner-up and a 3rd place.

Vicki Corr, who was judged to have the tastiest cake last year, once again took first place with her strawberry sensation sponge cake.

Toddlers from the Jigsaw Nursery then helped to sell slices of cake to staff and students in the college, raising a total of £340.

Hastings Direct generously donated £160 to round the final figure up to £500.

Judge and Head of Marketing, Justin Rollings said: “The quality and standard of cakes baked and donated were outstanding and it clearly showed that everybody involved rose to the challenge. A big well done goes to Vicki and a big thank you goes to everyone who supported and contributed to the morning, including Hastings Direct for their generous donation.”

The Coffee Morning is one of Macmillan’s biggest fundraising events for people facing cancer. Since the first coffee morning in 1990, donations have reached over £138 million.