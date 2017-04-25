Coffee, cake and four-legged friends

Bluebell Ridge cat rehoming centre, Chowns Hill, Hastings is holding a fundraising coffee morning on Tuesday, May 2, 10-12noon.

Cat lovers and anyone who likes to socialise are invited to support the coffee morning to help raise funds for the centre.

Bluebell Ridge manager, Myra Grove says the event is a purrfect opportunity to find out more about the centre. “There will be lovely home-made cakes, a raffle and a chance for you to chat with other animal lovers,” she said.

Myra has worked at the cattery since 2001 and manager since 2010. She says she has great pleasure when the cats in their care go off to their new homes, adding: “The cattery will be open on the coffee morning at 11am. Visitors can meet the cats at the centre who are looking for loving new homes. Everyone is welcome.”

Entry to the coffee morning is £2.50 and includes coffee or tea and a slice of cake.

Bluebell Ridge cat rehoming centre is owned and operated by the Sussex East and Hastings branch of the RSPCA. It is a separate charity within the national body and is entirely self-financing. Each year the branch has to raise more than £150,000 so it relies on the support of the public to continue its vital work. Last year the centre helped to rescue and rehome over 200 animals in Hastings and Rother. For more information visit: www.bluebellridge.org.uk